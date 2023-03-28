NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Boosted by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.9% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.50. The stock had a trading volume of 539,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,256,138. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $150.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

