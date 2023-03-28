NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Increased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 145.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

NEE traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,753,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,273,759. The company has a market capitalization of $151.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

