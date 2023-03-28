NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,615 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 35,670 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 33,991 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NIKE Stock Up 0.1 %

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,323,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $139.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.90 and its 200 day moving average is $110.55. The company has a market cap of $182.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

