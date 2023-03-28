Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,900 shares, an increase of 292.0% from the February 28th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPNYY traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.04. 13,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,223. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transportation services. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Liner, Air Freight, Logistics, Irregular Specialized Liner, Real Estate and Others. The Liner segment engages in the oceangoing cargo shipping, transportation agency , container terminal, port transportation and tugboat businesses.

