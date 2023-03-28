Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Northland Power Price Performance

TSE:NPI traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$33.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,950. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$32.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$34.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.55.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NPI. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.20.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.