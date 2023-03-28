NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWHUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on April 14th

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUFGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0483 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWHUF opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NWHUF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

