NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Trading Down 35.2%

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 35.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 899,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 474% from the average daily volume of 156,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.
Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on NuCana from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.
NuCana Trading Down 35.2 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a market cap of $41.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.29.
NuCana Company Profile
NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.
