NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Trading Down 35.2%

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 35.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 899,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 474% from the average daily volume of 156,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on NuCana from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.

NuCana Trading Down 35.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a market cap of $41.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuCana

NuCana Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNA. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NuCana by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NuCana by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in NuCana by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 48,845 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in NuCana in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in NuCana in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

