Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) fell 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.70 and last traded at $26.71. 54,567 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 202,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Nuvalent Stock Down 4.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuvalent

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

In other Nuvalent news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $65,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 18,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $513,132.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,944,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,529,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $65,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 35.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 59.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

