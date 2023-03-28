Oasis Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $21.09 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $319.77 million and approximately $21.09 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0558 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,773.82 or 0.06506267 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00061417 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00041209 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00021362 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00017757 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05351464 USD and is down -5.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $27,061,516.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.