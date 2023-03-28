Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 986,100 shares, a growth of 187.0% from the February 28th total of 343,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 173.0 days.
Obayashi Price Performance
OBYCF stock remained flat at $7.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16. Obayashi has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
About Obayashi
