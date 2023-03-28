Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 986,100 shares, a growth of 187.0% from the February 28th total of 343,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 173.0 days.

Obayashi Price Performance

OBYCF stock remained flat at $7.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16. Obayashi has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Obayashi alerts:

About Obayashi

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Obayashi Corp. engages in the construction and real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Building Construction, Overseas Building Construction, Domestic Civil Engineering, Overseas Civil Engineering, Real Estate, and Others. The Domestic Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses within Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Obayashi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obayashi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.