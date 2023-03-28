Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) Plans Dividend of $0.70

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Ocean Wilsons Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of LON:OCN traded down GBX 15 ($0.18) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 885 ($10.87). 1,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,758. The firm has a market cap of £312.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,750.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 926.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 897.14. Ocean Wilsons has a 1-year low of GBX 795 ($9.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,050 ($12.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.96.
About Ocean Wilsons
