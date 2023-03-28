Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) Plans Dividend of $0.70

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ocean Wilsons Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LON:OCN traded down GBX 15 ($0.18) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 885 ($10.87). 1,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,758. The firm has a market cap of £312.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,750.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 926.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 897.14. Ocean Wilsons has a 1-year low of GBX 795 ($9.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,050 ($12.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

About Ocean Wilsons

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

