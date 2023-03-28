Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line accounts for about 1.5% of Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,325,158,000 after buying an additional 3,282,314 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,027,000 after buying an additional 176,368 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 803,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,889,000 after buying an additional 82,557 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after buying an additional 411,516 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.11.

Insider Activity

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

ODFL stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.29. 33,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $381.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.44. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Articles

