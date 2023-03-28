Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

OHI stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $26.64. 136,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,260. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $33.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.72%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OHI. Raymond James lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

