Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMC. Barclays upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $88.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $96.52. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

