ONE Group Hospitality (STKS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ: STKS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/15/2023 – ONE Group Hospitality was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/10/2023 – ONE Group Hospitality had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $15.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – ONE Group Hospitality had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $6.50 to $9.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – ONE Group Hospitality had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $16.00 to $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.98. 18,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $11.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16. The company has a market cap of $252.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 323,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 170,982 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 166,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 63,111 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

