OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) PT Lowered to $2.50

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OppFi Stock Performance

NYSE OPFI opened at $1.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. OppFi has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $215.87 million, a PE ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OppFi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in OppFi by 5.1% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 732,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OppFi by 11.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 59,101 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OppFi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,300,000,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in OppFi during the third quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in OppFi by 16.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 22,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

