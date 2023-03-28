Orbit Chain (ORC) Price Tops $0.0929 on Exchanges

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $59.46 million and approximately $365,923.19 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One Orbit Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0929 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain launched on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 952,770,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 639,864,545 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).

Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

