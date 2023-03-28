Orchid (OXT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.23 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0830 or 0.00000308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $57.31 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

