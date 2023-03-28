Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Short Interest Update

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 270.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Origin Energy Stock Performance

OGFGY stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.64. 451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,977. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64. Origin Energy has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $5.65.

Origin Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0912 per share. This is an increase from Origin Energy’s previous dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Origin Energy’s payout ratio is presently 88.17%.

Origin Energy Company Profile

Origin Energy Ltd. is an integrated energy company, which engages in exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate.

