Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Orion Office REIT Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of NYSE ONL opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Orion Office REIT has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.80.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on Orion Office REIT from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.
