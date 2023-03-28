Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Orion Office REIT Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE ONL opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Orion Office REIT has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.80.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on Orion Office REIT from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.