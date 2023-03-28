ORIX (NYSE:IX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ORIX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

IX stock opened at $82.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.32. ORIX has a 52 week low of $68.78 and a 52 week high of $102.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

