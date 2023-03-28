ORIX (NYSE:IX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded ORIX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.
ORIX Trading Down 0.4 %
IX stock opened at $82.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.32. ORIX has a 52 week low of $68.78 and a 52 week high of $102.68.
ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
