Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Shares Up 0.4%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.74 and last traded at $18.57. 15,695 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 22,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.05.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

