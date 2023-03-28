Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Stake Lowered by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,648,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 740,128 shares during the quarter. Owl Rock Capital comprises 4.6% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.93% of Owl Rock Capital worth $42,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 106,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 11,995 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 454,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 30,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 58,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

Owl Rock Capital Price Performance

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

ORCC stock opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.95. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 111.86%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Featured Stories

