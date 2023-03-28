Oxford Square Capital Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.
Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.2% annually over the last three years.
Oxford Square Capital Trading Down 1.0 %
OXSQ stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 119,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,942. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. Oxford Square Capital has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $4.29.
Institutional Trading of Oxford Square Capital
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.85% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
About Oxford Square Capital
Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.
