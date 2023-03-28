Oxford Square Capital Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Oxford Square Capital Trading Down 1.0 %

OXSQ stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 119,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,942. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. Oxford Square Capital has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $4.29.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 198.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Oxford Square Capital

(Get Rating)

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.