Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance
PANL stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $7.12. The company has a market cap of $267.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Pangaea Logistics Solutions
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The firm services customers that require transportation of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.
See Also
