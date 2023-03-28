Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance

PANL stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $7.12. The company has a market cap of $267.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,695 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 87,204 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 18,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 359,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 74,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 232,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 39,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The firm services customers that require transportation of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

