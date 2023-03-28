Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Gap Up to $20.76

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.76, but opened at $22.37. Paramount Global shares last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 3,712,707 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PARA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

Paramount Global Trading Up 5.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,281,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,872,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,850,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

