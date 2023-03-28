PATRIZIA Pty Ltd Acquires New Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

PATRIZIA Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,000. NorthWestern makes up 3.1% of PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of NorthWestern at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in NorthWestern by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in NorthWestern by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NorthWestern by 5.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Stock Performance

Shares of NWE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.99. 44,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.37. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87.

NorthWestern Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.77%.

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $160,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWE. Guggenheim lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Featured Articles

