PATRIZIA Pty Ltd Makes New $11.56 Million Investment in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

PATRIZIA Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 276,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,564,000. Hawaiian Electric Industries makes up approximately 8.6% of PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of Hawaiian Electric Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 414.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,468.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 212.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $392,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,356.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

Hawaiian Electric Industries Increases Dividend

NYSE HE traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.80. 51,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,766. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Articles

