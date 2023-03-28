PATRIZIA Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 115,042 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

PATRIZIA Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 115,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,965,000. Consolidated Edison accounts for about 8.2% of PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.18. 229,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,284. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

