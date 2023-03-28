Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 52.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.69.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAYX traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $109.65. 500,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,511. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.12 and a 200-day moving average of $115.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

