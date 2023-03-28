PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

PMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jonestrading lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BTIG Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.98%.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $237,222.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,049.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $237,222.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,049.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 9,900 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,765 shares of company stock valued at $279,988. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14,778.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

