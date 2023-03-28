Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on April 14th

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0236 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 40.2% annually over the last three years.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE PBT opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.88.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Permian Basin Royalty Trust
Permian Basin Royalty Trust is a trust of Argent Trust Company. Its properties include Waddell Ranch and Texas Royalty. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
