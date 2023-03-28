Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on April 14th

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0236 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 40.2% annually over the last three years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE PBT opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $374,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,052.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,895 shares during the last quarter. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust is a trust of Argent Trust Company. Its properties include Waddell Ranch and Texas Royalty. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

