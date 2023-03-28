Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Permianville Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $5.79.

In related news, major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 17,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $51,624.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,543,774 shares in the company, valued at $22,706,759.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 331,911 shares of company stock worth $1,007,482 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Permianville Royalty Trust by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

