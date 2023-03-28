Peterson Wealth Services Acquires 440 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Raymond James comprises 2.6% of Peterson Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter valued at about $4,195,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 52.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.07. 156,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Raymond James has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $126.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.21.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

