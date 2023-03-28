Peterson Wealth Services Buys 1,231 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,789,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.32 per share, with a total value of $106,154,860.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,707,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,558,466,299.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 2.2 %

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.37.

OXY stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,124,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,643,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.97. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.