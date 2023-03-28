Peterson Wealth Services Has $780,000 Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,134 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,854 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 123.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.90.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NEP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.07. 98,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,217. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $57.50 and a one year high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.14. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.8125 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

See Also

