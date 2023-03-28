Peterson Wealth Services Reduces Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Peterson Wealth Services cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 833.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISTB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.96. The stock had a trading volume of 35,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,686. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $48.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.52.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.