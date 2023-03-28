Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Phoenix New Media stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phoenix New Media has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. It operates under the Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.