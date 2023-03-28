Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Down 2.4%

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.94 and last traded at $15.94. Approximately 24,848 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 586,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Photronics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $988.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 13.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,048.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Photronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Photronics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Photronics by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Photronics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Photronics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,400,000 after purchasing an additional 78,778 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.