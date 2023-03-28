Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Down 2.4%

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2023

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLABGet Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.94 and last traded at $15.94. Approximately 24,848 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 586,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Photronics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Photronics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $988.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLABGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 13.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,048.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Photronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Photronics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Photronics by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Photronics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Photronics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,400,000 after purchasing an additional 78,778 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.