Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Gap Up to $51.97

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.97, but opened at $54.09. Piedmont Lithium shares last traded at $55.19, with a volume of 115,781 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Piedmont Lithium Trading Up 7.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.06.

Insider Transactions at Piedmont Lithium

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

In other news, Director Michael A. Bless bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.14 per share, with a total value of $105,245.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $105,245. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 705 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $35,503.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,460,029.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,727 shares of company stock valued at $86,933. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,060 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $24,822,000 after buying an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after buying an additional 162,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

