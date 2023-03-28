PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, an increase of 262.2% from the February 28th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 2.8% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 66,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 5.8% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 35,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PFN traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.96. The company had a trading volume of 289,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,670. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.41%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

