PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the February 28th total of 190,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PML. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PML traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,335. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

