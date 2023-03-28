Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 112.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:HNW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.88. 44,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,024. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $13.14.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
Institutional Trading of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in yielding asset classes, including global yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds. The company was founded on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Featured Stories
