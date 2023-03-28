Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 112.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:HNW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.88. 44,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,024. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $13.14.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 132,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in yielding asset classes, including global yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds. The company was founded on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

