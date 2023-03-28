Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for 1.2% of Peterson Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PXD traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,726. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.03.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

