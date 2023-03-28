Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLVFF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in March

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLVFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Plant Veda Foods Price Performance

Shares of Plant Veda Foods stock remained flat at $0.06 on Tuesday. Plant Veda Foods has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16.

Plant Veda Foods Company Profile

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. operates as a plant-based beverage and food company in Canada. It offers plant-based drinkable yogurts, milk, and coffee creamers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

