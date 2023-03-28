Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLVFF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in March

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLVFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Plant Veda Foods Price Performance
Shares of Plant Veda Foods stock remained flat at $0.06 on Tuesday. Plant Veda Foods has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16.
Plant Veda Foods Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plant Veda Foods (PLVFF)
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
- It’s Rally-On! For PVH Corp. But How High Can It Go?
- Don’t Be Fooled by These 3 Value Traps
- Boring is Beautiful, Illinois Tool Works Stock Fits the Bill
- Mosaic Is Ready For Profit Harvesting
Receive News & Ratings for Plant Veda Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plant Veda Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.