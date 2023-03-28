Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 454,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Plastic2Oil Stock Performance
PTOI stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,745. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Plastic2Oil has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.
About Plastic2Oil
