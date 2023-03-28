Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 454,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Plastic2Oil Stock Performance

PTOI stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,745. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Plastic2Oil has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Get Plastic2Oil alerts:

About Plastic2Oil

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Plastic2Oil, Inc engages in the provision of technology to recycle waste plastic into liquid fuels and dirty fuel into clean diesel. It operates through the P2O Solution Business segment. The P2O Solution Business segment manufactures and sells the fuel produced through its two P2O processors. The company was founded by John William Bordynuik on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Niagara Falls, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Plastic2Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plastic2Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.