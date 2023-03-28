PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

PLDT Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PHI opened at $24.35 on Friday. PLDT has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Get PLDT alerts:

PLDT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLDT

PLDT Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLDT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PLDT by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 156,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PLDT by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after buying an additional 56,921 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment focuses on driving data services while managing business of voice and SMS. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the Philippines, servicing retail, corporate, and SME clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.