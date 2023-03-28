PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.
PLDT Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:PHI opened at $24.35 on Friday. PLDT has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.
PLDT Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLDT
PLDT Company Profile
PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment focuses on driving data services while managing business of voice and SMS. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the Philippines, servicing retail, corporate, and SME clients.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PLDT (PHI)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.