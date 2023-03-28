Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Short Interest Down 38.3% in March

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the February 28th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,126,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,986,000 after buying an additional 69,902 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 12.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 140,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 15,097 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 122.4% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 272,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $2,750,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plum Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of PLMI opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.