POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.79 EPS

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $1.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $226.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Performance

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNT. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About POINT Biopharma Global

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PNT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on POINT Biopharma Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

