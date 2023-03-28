POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.79 EPS

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $1.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $226.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million.
Shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNT. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
