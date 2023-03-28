Polymath Hits Market Capitalization of $160.04 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, Polymath has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $160.04 million and approximately $178,382.58 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000641 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.85 or 0.00321884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012570 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000717 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

